Jeff D. Barlow Sells 3,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MOH opened at $260.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

