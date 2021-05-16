Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $638.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock worth $58,321,126. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

