Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $25.11 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,646,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,829,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

