Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to “Buy”

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $244.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

CHDN opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.83 and a 200-day moving average of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

