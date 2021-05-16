Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TKFTF. Barclays lowered Tarkett from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tarkett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Tarkett stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Tarkett has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Tarkett Company Profile

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company's products include heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, laminate, wood, carpet rolls and tiles, linoleum, and artificial grass and tracks. It offers its products for use in the home, education, workplace, health and aged care, store and shop, hospitality, travel, leisure, marine, aviation, transport, industry, and sports and wellness market segments.

