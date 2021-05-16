JMP Securities Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $350.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $370.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WIX. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Shares of WIX opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a one year low of $188.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.25.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

