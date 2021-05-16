JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.00.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

