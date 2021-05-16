JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

CCXI stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $728.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

