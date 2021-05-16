JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 893,254 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

