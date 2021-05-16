JSF Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JSF Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,339.00 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

