Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.88% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $85,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,723 shares of company stock worth $2,469,985. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

