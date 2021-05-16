Karpas Strategies LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 12,254,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,739,742. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

