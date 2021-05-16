Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 900 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

