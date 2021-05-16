KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $41.60.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

