KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Issue $0.16 Annual Dividend

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

KBC Group stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

