Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

