Keebeck Alpha LP Grows Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 132.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in RealPage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RP opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

