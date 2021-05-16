Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 196.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises about 1.3% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $177.38.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.70.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.