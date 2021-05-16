Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 1.9% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,128 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,888,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 453,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

