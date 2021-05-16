Kellogg (NYSE:K) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.92.

K opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

