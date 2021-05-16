Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Sunday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75.

In related news, insider Brett Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.46), for a total value of A$30,585.00 ($21,846.43).

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

