Kendall Capital Management Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

