Kendall Capital Management Buys 744 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $141.19 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

