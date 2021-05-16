Kendall Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

