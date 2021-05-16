Kendall Capital Management Sells 190 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.