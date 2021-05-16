Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

DEQ stock opened at €18.90 ($22.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.39. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €19.97 ($23.49). The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

