KeyCorp Boosts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $136.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,167,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of FMC by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

