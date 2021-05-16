KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

