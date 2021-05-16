Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

KE opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $426,860. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

