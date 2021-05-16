Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after buying an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after buying an additional 886,432 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $30,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KL shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $41.47 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

