KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Down 21.3% This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $354.70 million and $6.30 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $45.57 or 0.00094691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00090247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.64 or 0.00508392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00231820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004878 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.73 or 0.01163185 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

