Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

