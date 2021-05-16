Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,202 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSKR opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

