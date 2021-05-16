Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after acquiring an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

