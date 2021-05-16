Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 9,100 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,065 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.