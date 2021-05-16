Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 239,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,923,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,410,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

