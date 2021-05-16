Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 23,259 Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,466,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 390,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

