Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $454,000 Investment in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000.

NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $45.67 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09.

