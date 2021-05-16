Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $251.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

