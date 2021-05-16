KUN (KUN) Price Reaches $44.00 on Top Exchanges

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. KUN has a market cap of $87,995.03 and approximately $686.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KUN has traded 73.7% higher against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $44.00 or 0.00090338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00091830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.03 or 0.00515426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00231821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004909 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $575.61 or 0.01181870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00041236 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

