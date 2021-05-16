Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on ONE (NYSE:AONE)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ONE (NYSE:AONE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AONE opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. ONE has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000.

About ONE

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

