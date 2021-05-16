Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Landcadia Holdings III’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $10.79 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

