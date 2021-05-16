LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS opened at €62.84 ($73.93) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.54.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.