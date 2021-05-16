Laurentian Cuts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

VNP opened at C$2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53. The stock has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a PE ratio of 88.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

