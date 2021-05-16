LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives €136.94 Average PT from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.78 ($160.91).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €164.30 ($193.29) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

FRA LEG traded up €2.10 ($2.47) on Tuesday, hitting €116.10 ($136.59). 238,163 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.92. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

