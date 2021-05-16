Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $30.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.31.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.