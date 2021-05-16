Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

CHNG opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

