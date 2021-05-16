Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $16.12 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $189.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

