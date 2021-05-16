Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

