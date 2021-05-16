Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 14,774 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Sunrun stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

